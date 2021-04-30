General

Minister for Social Development in Province No 1 Ushakala Rai has instructed the concerned authorities at Koshi Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Centre, Biratnagar to render quality and credible treatment to the Covid-19 patients.

At the meeting held at the her office at Biratnagar today, Minister Rai directed the health workers and medical officers at the Koshi Hospital to set an example when it comes to offering treatment to the Covid-19 patients.

Stating that the Covid-19 treatment center set up at Koshi Hospital was resourceful and had health facilities for treatment, Rai urged the health workers to ensure that the patients are confident of the treatment at the Centre.

The Covid-19 treatment centre was set up by the private sector in collaboration of the province government on December 20, 2020. However, the centre will start treating the Covid-19 patients from Friday.

The Minister instructed the concerned authorities to manage adequate human resources in treatment of the Covid-19 patients. “We do not have budget constraint. The internal management should be good,” she instructed the hospital administration.

She also underscored the need for healthcare waste management. The Covid-19 treatment centre has 83 bed having oxygen facilities and 21 bed having ventilators.

Present in the meeting were secretary at the Ministry of Social Development Govinda Bahadur Karki, Medical Superintendent at Koshi Hospital Dr Chuman Lal Das and Dr Deepak Sigdel among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal