Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens Uma Regmi has said climate change and gender equality are big challenges of the 21st century. For this to address globally, solidarity is imperative, she underscored.

Addressing the 66th session of the UN on status of women in New York, the US, Minister Regmi informed that Nepal had created a robust foundation for women's empowerment along with legal and constitutional setups. "Women rights are enshrined as fundamental rights in Nepal's constitution. Even the rights of safe maternity, right to property, reproductive health, education, equal wage, and social security are key achievements for the empowerment of women in Nepal," he shared before the world leaders.

She also reminded that women are forced to shoulder the brunt of climate change in recent time. So, women should be ensured their representation in policy and decision making and implementation level to reduce the cost climate change to women and girls, according to Minister Regmi.

Nepal has aimed at zero-emission by 2045, and given leadership positions to women to take decision on ecosystem, gender equality and social inclusion, she shared, adding that Nepal is committed to women's participation in each State mechanism in order to achieve gender equality and SDGs.

The Nepali delegation is attending the event being held from March 14 to 22 under the leadership of Minister Regmi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal