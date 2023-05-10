General

US ambassador to Nepal, Dean R. Thompson, today paid a courtesy call on Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Ramesh Rijal.

During the meeting held at the Minister's office in Singha Durbar, the two touched on vivid issues ranging from the Nepal-US bilateral relations to trade and investment.

On the occasion, the Minister applauded the US government for its assistance to Nepal's development and other sectors. Expressing his hope that the bilateral relations between the two countries would further strengthen in the days to come, the Minister said the Nepal government expected a full support on behalf of the ambassador to scale up the US investment in Nepal. "The government is always committed to enhancing the investment atmosphere here."

The ambassador pledged to provide policy assistances to Nepal in achieving the economic growth. There would be always the US support to Nepal, he said, underling the need for Nepal to further cultivate the ground for investment. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal