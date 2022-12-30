General

Minister without Portfolio, Jwala Kumari Shah, has said quality education was not achievable until the improvement in the education sector.

In her address to the 15th assembly of the Ram Raja Mohan Bikram Shah Campus here today, the Minister said misconducts and mismanagement in the education sector must be ended first to ensure quality education for all.

She took time to accuse teachers of spending more time in politics instead of focusing on delivery of effective and quality education.

Addressing the programme, Kalaiya sub metropolis mayor Binod Shah said the local government was ready to cooperate with the campus for the improvement of education.

Source: National News Agency Nepal