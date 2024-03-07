Minister Shahi relieved from post

_: Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province Kamal Bahadur Shah relieved Minister of Financial Affairs, Naresh Shahi, from post. CM Shah removed Shahi from the job in the wake of coalition change in the federal government. Shahi belongs to CPN (Unified Socialist). Earlier, CM Shah had sacked two ministers from CPN (Maoist Centre) and a State Minister as well. Now, there are two ministers from NC and two from Nagarik Unmukti Party. In the 53-member Province Assembly, there are 52 members currently. The Shah-led government has turned a minority government now. Source: National News Agency Nepal