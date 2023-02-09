Key Issues

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has asked its line agencies to submit the reform programmes that could be carried out in line with the exiting budget and legal framework. A week deadline is given for it.

During a biannual review and ministerial-level development problem resolution committee meeting held Thursday, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma directed the line agencies for the submission of reform agendas. Saying that a huge expectation was created among the citizens after the formation of this government, Minister Sharma urged to make plans to meet people’s expectations.

The chiefs of the concerned agencies need to fulfill the prior commitments made to the ministry, Minister Sharma said that rays of hope could be created by immediately addressing even the common agendas. “Let’s make efforts for effective performance and unveil the actionable projects,” the government’s spokesperson asked.

On the occasion, she directed the Nepal Telecommunications Company for ensuring reachable mobile phone networks along the highways.

She questioned why the self-made commitments were not met.

Minister Sharma also said discussions would be held with the Ministry of Finance to complete those projects and the importance of the plans forwarded by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology should be shared with the Ministry of Finance as well.

The Minister also directed the officials to expedite the speed of capital expenditure as per the target since the status of capital expenditure of the ministry was not satisfying.

Likewise, Secretary at the Ministry Dr Baikuntha Aryal asked the subordinates to complete the assigned jobs in time without any pretexts. The performance contract signed with each agency’s chief would be observed minutely, he reminded.

In the current fiscal year, the expenditure of the Ministry is dismal since just 13.77 percent of the total capital expenditure is done till the review period.

Source: National News Agency Nepal