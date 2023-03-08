General

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma has stressed on the need for utilization of information technology for political, social and cultural transformation.

Addressing a conference on Women in Information Technology organized by Women in Information Technology (WIIT) on the occasion of the 113th International Working Women's Day, she said that advancements in science should contribute to the transformation of society.

The CIT Minister said that the policy arrangements in the field of communication and information technology are promoting women's active role in achieving the national goals envisioned by the Digital Nepal Framework 2076. A policy has been adopted to prioritize the use of technology for political and legal literacy, she said adding that it will be translated into programmes through the upcoming budget.

Mentioning that women's lives are becoming easier with the use of technology, Minister Sharma said patriarchal thought is a challenge to realization of the rights guaranteed in the constitution and law.

On the occasion, Minister Sharma also released a book compiling the success stories of 101 women who have contributed to the field of information technology in the country. The 101 women were also honored in the program.

Source: National News Agency Nepal