Minister Sharma insists on extending internet to remote settlements

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, has said the government has launched efforts to expand internet connectivity to remote areas of the country as a campaign. While launching the Nepal Telecom's Fiber Net service at Jhimruk rural municipality in Pyuthan today, the Minister said works are on the progress to provide advanced internet facilities to all districts and local levels. She stressed the need of ensuring quality and reliable services by Nepal Telecom (NT) and instructed its representatives to make a progress towards that end. According to Minister Sharma, internet connectivity will be extended to all districts except Humla by the current fiscal. As she said, increased access to internet facility means will not only benefit users but also contribute to the company's revenue collections. The Minister who is also the government's Spokesperson called for NT's support in the successful implementation of the Digital Nepal Programme, urging the company to engage in positive competition. NT Tulsipur's Chief, Santosh Sharma, reported that four local levels in Pyuthan - Pyuthan and Swargadwari municipalities, as well as Mallarani and Mandavi, alongside Jhimruk rural municipalities, now have access to NT FTTH services. The district consists of nine local levels: seven rural municipalities and two municipalities. Source: National News Agency Nepal