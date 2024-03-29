Minister Sharma urges int’l community to invest in Nepal’s IT sector



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, has called on the international community to lay out money in Nepal’s information technology sector.

Inaugurating the 10th AGM of the Nepal Italy Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI) here Friday, the Minister claimed Nepal had enabled an atmosphere for investment in IT industry.

“Recognizing IT as a basic need and the national priority, we’ve opened up avenues for investment,” the Minister said, adding that the government has sought the investment-friendly policy to promote foreign investment in IT sectors except those areas relating to civic and State’s data security and national sovereignty.

Removal of the ceiling on foreign investment in the IT sector and online facilities for registrations and renewal are among the latest provisions that the government ensured to encourage foreign lay out of money in the country, according to the Minister. IT companies in Nepal need a minimum investment for the operations and it has av

ailed the skilled IT resources as well, she reminded.

“Though official data is yet to be determined, around 100 thousand IT graduates are exploring IT capabilities in Nepal, exporting their skills and services abroad,” the Minister informed, adding, “I thus assure of an atmosphere conducive for operations of IT industries in Nepal in terms of policies, laws, and availability of human resources and especially urge international investors to put money in the IT sector.”

On the occasion, the Minister who also serves as the government Spokesperson said Nepal is preparing for the Investment Summit, urging the NICCI to encourage businesspersons from Italy to invest in Nepal.

As she said, there are preparations for revising numerous laws promptly given the Investment Summit to be held on April 28-29.

“Nepal and Italy have been enjoying a smooth relationship since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations on August 31, 1959,” she said. According to her, Nepal highly acknowledges Italy’s assista

nce to Nepal after the earthquake, especially in the rebuilding of cultural and historic heritages and the friendship between the two countries will remain ever-lasting.

Highlighting the increasing trade relations between Nepal and Italy, the Minister pressed the need for Nepal to scale up exports to Italy.

Italy is one of the major contributors of tourists to Nepal. Nepal remains one of the world’s attractive destinations, according to Minister Sharma.

Source: National news agency – RSS