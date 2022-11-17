General

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jeevan Ram Shrestha has announced to donate his body parts posthumously. He has signed an agreement expressing his will to donate his body parts including kidney, heart, lung, liver, pancreas and small intestine.

“I am voluntarily agreed to donate my body parts–kidney, heart, lung, liver, pancreas and small intestine–which can be transplanted in any individual in need. I have written this agreement as per the Clause 16 (1) (B) of the Human Body Organ Transplantation (Regulation and Prohibition) Act, 2055,” read the agreement.

My announcement means to provide a new life to any persons in need by donating my body organs posthumously, according to the minister’s secretariat.

Source: National News Agency Nepal