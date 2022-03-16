General

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Krishna Kumar Shrestha interacted with the Nepali diaspora in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

At the programme organized by the Nepali Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Minister Shrestha warned of taking action against those luring Nepalis to the UAE showing false hope and promises of employment.

Minister Shrestha, who is on a visit to the UAE, also pledged to bring to book those producing fake documents to send aspiring Nepali migrant workers to foreign labour destinations.

Stating that such culprits should be arrested in support of Interpol, the Minister shared that the government had taken forward save migration campaign since, he argued, the Nepalis migrant workers working illegally in foreign land were not safeguarded.

Middlepersons who illegally send gullible Nepali migrant workers abroad for foreign employment will be arrested with the help of Interpol, he assured.

Present in the interactions were secretary at the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security Ek Narayan Aryal, Nepali Ambassador to the UAE Krishna Prasad Dhakal and some ministry and embassy employees, according to the Minister Shrestha's Secretariat.

The representatives of the various Nepali migrant workers related organizations and Nepali migrant workers among others also took part in the interaction.

Source: National News Agency Nepal