Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Krishna Kumar Shrestha on Sunday left here for Dubai to attend the Sixth Ministerial-Level Abu Dhabi Dialogue to be held from Monday.

Established to maintain cooperation and dialogue between the labour sending and receiving countries, concerns and security issues of Nepali labourers would be discussed in the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, according to the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security.

Labour ministers from 16 countries and observers from four countries as well as representatives from intergovernmental and international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) would also participate in the Dialogue.

From Nepal, Secretary at the Ministry Surya Prasad Gautam and Under-Secretary Thaneshwor Bhusal have also accompanied Minister Shrestha in the Dialogue.

Source: National News Agency Nepal