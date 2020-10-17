General

Newly-appointed Minister for Urban Development, Krishna Gopal Shrestha has garlanded the statues of martyrs at various places of Kathmandu today.

On the third day after taking the oath as Minister, he garlanded the statues of martyrs who laid down their lives for the country and the people.

The Minister went to Teku, Pachali, Shova Bhagawati, Ganeshsthan, among other places in this connection and paid his respects to the martyrs by garlanding their statues at these places.

He also reached the Madan Bhandari Park at Koteshwor today and also garlanded the late leader Bhandari's bust there. Before this, he garlanded and paid tribute to the leader late Pushpalal Shrestha at the Pushpalal Memorial Foundation at Kirtipur on Friday. Pushpalal Shrestha is the the founding leader of the Nepal Communist Party.

Minister Shrestha represents Kathmandu constituency number 9 in the House of Representatives, the lower house of the Federal Parliament.

Source: National News Agency Nepal