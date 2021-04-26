General

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Krishna Gopal Shrestha has said it was not government's will to close academic institutes amid Covid-19.

However, all educational institutions had been directed to switch to virtual classes amid the infection, said the Minister who arrived here in course of attending the convocation ceremony of the Agriculture and Forestry University scheduled for Tuesday.

He on the occasion informed that the convocation ceremony would be taking place virtually and only a brief programme had been planned just for some formalities.

As he said the government was not in favour of issuing a lockdown order immediately, urging one and all to strictly follow the health protocols against the virus. But the possibility of lockdown could not be ignored if the situation got worse, he added.

The Minister took time to insist on civic awareness to stem the spread of the virus. '' There is no alternative to collective efforts to face the challenge,'' he asserted urging people not to be panic over the existing situation and stay strong and safe to fight against the virus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal