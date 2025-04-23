Minister Sudi Acknowledges Gaps in Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities



Kathmandu: Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Nawal Kishor Shah Sudi, has said the government has been actively working for the cause of marginalized backward communities including women. In his address to a program organized by Mitini Nepal on the occasion of Lesbian Visibility Day-2025, the Minister stated that dedicated budget allocations have been ensured for the development and empowerment of gender and sexual minorities.





According to National News Agency Nepal, despite the commencement of the movement for the rights of sexual and gender minorities two decades ago, issues concerning the community, including lesbian, transgender, and queer women, are yet to be addressed proportionately. On the occasion, Minister Sudi launched the book ‘Jeevan Pariwartanko Andhi,’ which translates to ‘The Squall of Life Change,’ published by Mitini Nepal. The book features 19 stories from women within the sexual and gender minorities.





The Minister further stated that the issues of sexual and gender minorities have been missing in feminist movements. Women from these communities continue to face stigma, discrimination, insult, threat, and abuse, which prevent them from breaking the silence. He reminded attendees of their constitutional rights, especially those guaranteed under Article 38.





April 26 each year is observed as Lesbian Visibility Day. Mitini Nepal’s founder, Laxmi Ghalan, noted that lesbians within the women’s community face additional challenges and discrimination. Organization executive director Sarita KC demanded that the State ensure rights for lesbian, bisexual, and queer women on par with other citizens.

