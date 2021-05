Human Rights

Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa reached CPN (UML)’s senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal’s residence at Koteshwar seeking his support for upcoming National Assembly election.

According to Minister Thapa’s press coordinator Kiran Bhattarai, on the occasion leader Nepal assured Thapa for support from his side. Minister Thapa from UML and Dr Khimlal Devkota from opposition alliance are contesting the NA election from Bagmati Province to be held on May 20.

Source: National News Agency Nepal