Health & Safety

The health of Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Hridayesh Tripathi, is improving. The Minister's personal secretary Neeraj Poudel said Tripathi, who is undergoing treatment at the Dhapasi-based Grande International Hospital, is recuperating after undergoing a surgery for removing gall stone. The operation was carried out on Monday.

The Minister was admitted to the Norvic Hospital at Thapathali after he suddenly felt unwell on Sunday. He was then taken to the Grande Hospital for further treatment. Physicians Dr Prabin Bikram Thapa, Dr Dhiresh Maharjan, Dr Roshan Ghimire and Dr Satosh Shrestha are attending on the Minister's health treatment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal