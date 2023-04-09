General

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Prakash Jwala, has pledged to accelerate the ongoing Muglin-Pokhara road widening project.

Talking to media today at Damauli following the inspection of the project, the Minister admitted the slow progress in the project implementation, underlining the need of speeding it up.

The section, the part of Prithvi Highway, is serving as lifeline of the Gandaki Province, he said, adding that the government was ready to lend all sorts of possible support to complete the project in time.

Following the inspection, it is found the progress of West Section (Pokhara-Jamune) is left behind. Works on some areas are going on at a snail's pace. We feel some efforts from the government will help complete it in time and we are serious towards that end.

The Minister announced the Ministry will do its best to accelerate the project. "We are ready to facilitate the construction company for timely completion of the project, but avoidable dillydallying will not be entertained."

Source: National News Agency Nepal