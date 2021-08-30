General

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has assured that the transitional justice will be brought to a conclusion at the earliest. At an event organized by the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons on the occasion of International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances here today, Minister Karki vowed to resolve the conflict related issues at the earliest possible time. Karki said, “It has been a long way for justice for the victims. It is imperative to resolve this issue and the government is committed to resolve this at the earliest.” He also committed to providing all necessary supports from the government to further capacitate the Commission with necessary resources. The Commission’s tenure has been extended as well, informed the Minister. Similarly, parliamentarian Ram Narayan Bidari spoke of the need to identify perpetrators and bring them to justice. Stating that forceful disappearance was a crime against humanity, he argued that there should not be any delay in dispensing justice to the victims Participants in the event, representatives from the victim families demanded that the whereabouts of the forcefully disappeared persons be made public and the Commission should take the justice process to a conclusion. Formed in 2015, the Commission has been investigating the enforced disappeared persons during the armed conflict and facilitate in justice delivery for the victims.

Source: National News Agency Nepal