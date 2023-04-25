business, Trading

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Prakash Jwala, has pledged all necessary support to those contractors finishing the projects of national pride within the deadline.

In his replies to issues raised during the different hours of the House of Representatives (HoR) today, the Minister warned that the government would not hesitate to rescind contracts of irresponsible companies. He utilised the time to say that necessary infrastructure will be built to reduce a high traffic flow at some locations in the Kathmandu Valley. As he said, the government plans to build a flyover along the Koteshwor area.

The Nepali Army is working rigorously to connect the Karnali with the national road network and works are on to redesign the road projects in Janakpur area and the Kamala river bridge, according to him.

Stating that the Muglin-Pokhara road widening project is yet to be accelerated, the Minister assured that road projects in Okhaldhunga and Khotang districts would be taken forward with priorities.

He added efforts to improve the transport management system go on and the process to obtain the driving license will be eased. "The government prepares to revise related working procedures for the registration of 'Yatri' electric bike." ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal