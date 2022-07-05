General

Newly appointed Minister for Forest and Environment, Pradip Yadav, has said 105 locals of Madhes Province will have tree plantation as part of green city scheme.

Assuming the office in Singha Durbar on Monday, Minister Yadav viewed the tree plantation would be conducted on both sides of highway and canal so that it would help reduce land erosion, according to Minister's secretariat.

Minister Yadav was briefed about the ministry activities by the chiefs of various departments and divisions.

Yadav is the youth leader of Janata Samajbadi Party. He was elected to the House of Representatives from constituency-1 of Parsa district from the 2074 BS general election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal