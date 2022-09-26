General

Minister for Forests and Environment Pradip Yadav has left here for the United States of America (USA) to take part in the Global Methane Climate Clean Air Forum.

Minister Yadav flew last night to attend the Forum taking place from 27 September to 1 October.

Minister Yadav’s Secretariat stated that Yadav is visiting the USA at the invitation of the US government and is scheduled to hold discussions on what technical policies the nations are to be formulated to reduce the methane gas emission and minimize the impacts of methane gas emission.

Likewise, Minister Yadav is also expected to hold discussions in the high-level plenary sessions on global efforts to reduce methane and other short-lived climate pollutants, including the benefits of fast action, national policy and planning, and financing for implementation

Source: National News Agency Nepal