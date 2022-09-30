General

Minister for Forests and Environment Pradeep Yadav has returned home today, participating in a four-day event in the USA.

Minister Yadav participated in the ‘Global Methane, Climate and Clean Air Forum 2022’ representing the government of Nepal. Yadav, during the event, participated in deliberations on what kind of technical policy to be adopted by the countries to reduce methane gas emission, according to the Secretariat of Minister Yadav.

Furthermore, he also participated in the discussion on global efforts to reduce methane and other short-lived climate pollutants.

The Minister, who flew to the USA at the invitation of the government of the USA, also participated in the high-level plenary sessions on the new international efforts underway such as the global Methane Pledge, the International Methane Emissions Observatory and the Global Methane Hub among others, the Secretariat said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal