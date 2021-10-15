General

Ministers and high ranking government officials received Dashain 'Tika' and 'Jamara' from Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on the main or tenth day of the 15-day Bijaya Dashami festival. The health protocols against COVID-19 were followed during the entire occasion.

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki received Dashain tika and jamara from the PM at his official residence in Baluwatar.

He received tika and jamara from the PM after receiving blessings from his mother, said Information Minister Karki.

Likewise, chief of three security agencies and Attorney General Khamma Bahadur Khati also received 'tika' and 'jamara' from the PM.

Source: National News Agency Nepal