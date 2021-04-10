General

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said the honours, decorations and medals decorated on Friday were announced prior to the release of Nepal's new political and administrative map and the decoration was delayed due to Covid-19 outbreak in the past.

The Ministry has said that its serious attention was drawn to the news reports in some media outlets about Nepal's map inscribed in the decorated honours, decorations and medals. The Ministry has also made it clear that the official map of Nepal during the time of the announcement and the proposed time of medals distributions is inscribed in the medals.

Issuing a press release on Saturday, the Ministry said the medals were announced on Constitution Day in 2019 (Asoj 3, 2076 BS) and the medals were expected to confer on the New Year 2077 BS but that could not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It further said this year's honours, decorations and medals would be decorated with Nepal's new political and administrative map on 1 Baishakh 2078.

Source: National News Agency Nepal