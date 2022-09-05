General

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies and the Marma Rural Municipality of Darchula have signed a memorandum of understanding on conservation and processing of the valuable herb Yarsagumba.

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Dilendra Prasad Badu signed the signed the MoU on exchange of cooperation for setting up a centre for conservation and processing of the valuable herb 'yarsagumba' in Marma, Latinath of Darchula district. Marma is located in Api Nampa Conservation Area in Darchula district.

As per the MoU the conservation and processing centre would be set up in participation of the private sector.

On the occasion, Minister Badu said that the Ministry has the objective of conserving the fertile areas in the mountainous region of the country, including in the Sudurpaschim province, where the valuable herb yarsagumba is found.

He further said that more study and research on the coveted herb would be carried out. "We are starting the scientific study on yarsagumba and all its aspects," he added.

According to him, the Ministry has the objective of deputing expert teams to the areas across the country where yarsagumba is found, for the purpose of its study and research. He recalled that he had taken initiatives for setting up yarsagumba processing centre and for its conservation from the time he had been the Minister for Forests and Environment.

Ministry Secretary Dr Toya Narayan Gyawali said yarsagumba is one of the valuable medicinal herbs that have introduced Nepal to the world. He said the Ministry is vigorously working to export yarsagumba to the world market with the Nepali logo identifying it as the Nepali brand.

Marma rural municipality chairman Jaman Singh Dhami underlined the need of conserving this valuable herb and taking steps for its processing to boost local economy. "We are very excited with the signing of exchange of cooperation for the establishing of a yarsagumba processing centre at our locality."

Source: National News Agency Nepal