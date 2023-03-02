Key Issues

A team of government officials led by Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, and coordinated by the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers monitored the laboratory on pesticide residue analyses on Thursday.

The laboratory is run for testing level of pesticide in fruits and vegetables at Kalimati.

The team reached the facility run under the Agriculture Laboratory of the Ministry of Agriculture to take stock of the quality and effectiveness of test on fruits and vegetables.

The laboratory is conducting 10 to 12 sample tests on a daily basis.

Joint Secretary at Agriculture Ministry Kali Prasad Parajuli who led the monitoring team informed that the central laboratory and pesticide residue rapid analyses centre were directed to submit a report by identifying problems and challenges surfaced on ensuring effectiveness in the laboratory service.

In addition to Kalimati-based laboratory, the fruits and vegetables are quality tested in each province through the central agriculture laboratory.

Source: National News Agency Nepal