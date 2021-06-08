General

The Ministry of Health and Population has requested all concerned to return the empty oxygen cylinders.

The Ministry urged one and all to provide the empty oxygen cylinders to the concerned industries as soon as possible as problem has surfaced in treatment of COVID-19 infected people at hospitals in lack of oxygen cylinders.

Issuing a notice today, Joint Spokesperson of the Ministry, Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari, requested individuals, organisations and bodies for the same.

The notice reads, “Cylinders have been found kept at the houses of individuals, villages, isolations and hospitals at different places of the country due to various reasons. Oxygen supply system will be affected for failure to deliver the cylinders at the concerned industries for refilling and it might put the patients undergoing serious treatment at hospitals at risk.”

Adhikari also requested the hospitals to keep sufficient quantity of oxygen-filled cylinders, to carry out repair and maintenance of oxygen plant or tank as well as to run oxygen plant with full capacity as soon as possible.

He mentioned that though COVID-19 infection cases have been seen decreased to some extent, there is still high risk of outbreak.

A total of 591,494 people have been infected with COVID-19 so far in Nepal while 497,960 have recovered and 7,990 have succumbed to the virus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal