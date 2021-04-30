General

The Ministry of Health and Population has requested all 77 District Administration Offices to mobilize ambulance in an integrated manner.

Sending a letter to all 77 District Administration Offices today, Joint-Spokesperson at the Ministry, Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari, requested the ambulances operated within the district to make service seekers comfortable and easier by operating the ambulance service in an integrated manner.

“Problem has surfaced to take regular health service and to take coronavirus infected people to hospital at a time when there is challenge in arrangement of ambulance service following the rapid spread of coronavirus infection. Therefore, it is requested to operate the ambulance service operated by anybody in an integrated manner within the district and make provision of 102 number for the convenience of the service recipients”, reads the letter.

Source: National News Agency Nepal