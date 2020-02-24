General

The Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizen is set to establish gender-based violence elimination fund at all 753 local levels. In this regard, procedure has been formulated and Rs 10,000 released each for all local levels where the project will take place, said Man Maya Pangeni, Chief of the Women Empowerment Division under the Ministry at an interaction organised here today by the Forum for Women, Law and Development. She expressed her hope that the project would help eliminate bad customs and social evils existing in the Nepali society.

The total 5,506 chaugoths (menstruation hut) in Achham district alone have been dismantled in recent time, according to the Ministry.

On the occasion, Forum's executive director Sabin Shrestha stressed the need for media to help implement the project.

Source: National News Agency Nepal