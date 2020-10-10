General

The Ministry of Health and Population has appealed to all people to apply best possible health protocol while observing festivals.

The Ministry has asked every individual to reduce the meetings with other people except the family members while celebrating feast, festival and fair.

In a regular press briefing today, Ministry’s Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged the folks to maintain at least two metres’ physical distance if one has to meet the other persons.

Furthermore, Dr Gautam has reiterated that the people should use face mask, compulsorily wash hands prior to entering into a certain venue and use hand sanitizer.

The Ministry also asked to not to exceed 25 number of the individuals in any of the gatherings in religious sites.

Source: National News Agency Nepal