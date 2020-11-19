Health & Safety, medical

The Ministry of Health and Population is to take action against the hospitals not providing treatment to coronavirus infected people free of cost.

Joint Spokesperson of the Ministry, Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari, shared that action would be taken against the hospitals not carrying out treatment of coronavirus infected people as per the decision of government.

Saying the government has already sent circular and directed all the hospital to provide treatment to COVID-19 infected people free of cost, Adhikari said the Ministry has decided to treat coronavirus infected people with symptoms free of cost by enlisting the hospital for the same after amending the Ordinance regarding providing grant to hospitals carrying out PCR test and treatment of coronavirus infected people-2077.

The Ministry would provide compensation amount to the hospitals for the same.

Source: National News Agency Nepal