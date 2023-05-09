General

A 14-month-old boy drowned in a pond near his house at Charbhuta union under Lalmohan upazila of the district today.

The deceased was identified as Md Shahi, son of Lokman Hossain, resident of the area.

According to the police and local sources, Shahi fell into the pond while he was playing beside it around 9.30am.

The locals rescued the boy and took him to the Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station Md. Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the matter.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha