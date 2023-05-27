General

A 22-month-old boy died drowning in a pond at Shibpur village of Sashara union under Borhanuddin upazila of the district today.

The deceased was identified as Md Abdullah, son of Md. Bazlu of the area.

According to the police and local sources, Abdullah fell into the pond next to the house while he was playing beside it around 10am this morning.

Later, after much searching, his floating body was recovered from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Borhanuddin Police Station Md. Monir Hossain confirmed the matter.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha