A child died in a road accident at Binayi Triveni Rural Municipality-4 in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Sustapaschim) last night.

Thirteen years old Babin Chhetri of the rural municipality died after a tractor (Lu 4 Ta 3046) overturned on the roadside, Information Officer of District Police Office, Nawalpur, Santosh Pathak said.

Injured Chhetri died while receiving treatment at Madhyabindu District Hospital, Danda. Two others injured in the mishap are receiving treatment in the same hospital, Pathak said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal