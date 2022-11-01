General

An eight-year-old boy died this evening after being attacked by a leopard attack in Tanahun. Abhinam Kunwar, son of Jagdish Kunwar, a resident of Byas Municipality-12, died in the incident.

The police said that the child was dragged away by the leopard while she next to the cowshed, where his grandmother was milking the cow. Deputy Superintendent of Police of Tanahun, Yuvraj Khadka, said that a team including police and forest personnel reached the spot where the leopard left the body of the boy and brought it to Damauli Hospital.

Division Forest Office Tanahun said that more than a dozen children have died due to leopard attack in Tanahun.

Source: National News Agency Nepal