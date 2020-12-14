General

Humla, the only Himalayan district left to be linked with national road network, now has come to the access of road linkage. Three rural municipalities – Tanjakot, Adanchuli and Sarkegad have come to connect with the national road network.

Humla has come to the national road network after the operation of vehicles on the 27-km track stretching from Humla district’s border Kawadi to Balukuna through Kalikot Bajur. The Nepal Army which was awarded the responsibility for the construction of Karnali corridor road had opened the track of the road stretch.

Currently the road however has come into operation for the most essential services only at the approval of the Nepal Army. Vehicular operation would be smooth following the handover of the road to the Department of Road. It would be easier for the citizens of Humla and Mugu who have been flatly out of road access.

Source: National News Agency Nepal