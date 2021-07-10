General

Minister for Health and Population Krishna Gopal Shrestha today inspected the COVID-19 Unified Central Hospital (Bir Hospital) in the capital.

On the occasion, he enquired about the status of COVID-19 infected, oxygen plant and physical infrastructure of the hospital. He directed the hospital administration to engage their efforts for preparation in the advent of third wave of COVID-19.

“Make all preparation keeping into mind the potential emergence of third wave. Arrange service in a way it would not cause any problem to the patients”, he said, adding that the hospital should be operated to the fullest capacity to provide free of cost services.

A medical team including Health Secretary Laxman Aryal and Director Dr Jageswor Gautam updated Minister Shrestha about latest situation of the hospital. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal