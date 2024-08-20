Mirajul, Piyash take Bangladesh to semifinal

Motivated Bangladesh U-20 national football team

moved to the semifinal of the SAFF U-20 Championship beating Sri Lanka by 2-0

goals in their opening group A match held today (Tuesday) at ANFA Complex in

Nepal.

Sri Lanka earlier lost to host Nepal in their group opening match. So the

equation for Bangladesh was semi-final if they able to beat Sri Lanka.

With the day’s defeat, Sri Lanka, who lost two matches in a row, exit from

the championship race.

Nepal also confirmed their spot of last four with their first group match

victory over Sri Lanka.

Mirajul Islam gave Bangladesh a deserving lead early in the 17th minute and

Bangladesh went to the break back with a solitary goal lead at the breather.

Md Piyash Ahmed Nova sealed the victory scoring the second goal for

Bangladesh in the 85th minute of the match.

Sri Lanka however were desperate to stage a fight back but they failed to

convert any in the remaining proceeding.

Bangladesh, the three times runners-up in 2017, 2019 and 2022 edition of the

championship, will meet host Nepal in their ultimate group match on August 22

to decide the group champions.

Bangladesh U-20 team – Mehedi Hasan Srabon, Asif, Ismail Hossain Mahin, Imran

Khan, Mohammad Azizul Hoque, Ananto, Shakil Ahad Topu, Rajib Hossain, Rostom

Islam Dukhu Mia, Parvej Ahmed, Kamacai Marma Aky, Asadul Islam Sakib, Chandon

Roy, Ashraful Haque Asif, Mohsin Ahmed, Iftiar Hossain, Rabby Hossen Rahul,

Razu Ahmed Zisan, Hossain Mohammad Arian, Asadul Molla, Iftasam Rahman Jidan,

Mirajul Islam, Piash Ahmmed Nova and Moinul Islam Moin.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha