President Bidya Devi Bhandari has said that the misbehavior against the doctors and nurses at the Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj, Banke district was regrettable.

Taking to her Twitter, President Bhandari said that it was regretful to learn about the ill-treatment against the doctors and nurses who were involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients risking their and their families' lives.

The irate relatives of a COVID-19 patients had attacked the frontline health workers in the Bheri Hospital following the demise of COVID-19 patients on Thursday night. The furious mob had also vandalized the Hospital.

The Head of the State on her tweet wrote, “We could feel emotional incitement at the distressful situations. It is our common responsibility to be tolerant at the challenging times like this and vanish the COVID-19 collectively.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal