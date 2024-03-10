Mithila Madhyamik Parikrama starts today

The fifteen-day historical Mithila Madhyamik Parikrama festival has started from Kouchari in Dhanusha from today. Thousands of devotees from Nepal and India take part in the circumambulation, stopping at 15 different places covering a distance of 133 kilometers by foot. Mahant Ramnaresh Sharan of Mithila Vihari Temple said today all the pilgrims will gather at Hanumangadhi. The travelers will leave for Kalyaneshwar tomorrow morning and a day later they will rest after reaching Girija place in Fulhar, India. They will then reach Matihani, in Mahottari on March 13. Devotees participating in the circumambulation are adorned in traditional costumes along with singing of hymns and playing of musical instruments. They stay overnight at 15 resting places including 13 in Dhanusha and Mahottari of Nepal and two in India. The circumambulation will conclude in Bisaul on March 23. The last day will end with a round tour of Janakpur city. The pilgrimage is believed to be celebrated as a circumambulation since the 18t h century. As per tradition the pilgrimage reaches Janakpur within 15 days and end on Fagu Purnima by playing Holi. It is traditionally believed that participating in this circumambulation will help do away with the sins and injustices caused by mind, words and deeds and fulfill one's wishes along with enlightenment. Source: National News Agency Nepal