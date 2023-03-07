General

Holi is being observed in Mithila today. It is the last day of Mithila circumambulation.

Holi is also called Hori, or Fagu here. Hori is celebrated after the Holika icon is brunt and ashes blown away from pyre. Holika is a demoness.

The sadhus and Hindu devotees said Hori is celebrated based on lunar calendar, circumambulation, and the Mithila culture.

A sage from Ram Janaki Math of Sitapur, Bhangaha, Mahottari, Ram Das Vaishnav, informed that Hori is celebrated as per Mithila culture. So, today is the main day here. However, the Hori will be observed for tomorrow as well because Tuesday is still not that auspicious. So, the celebration will continue tomorrow, Wednesday as well.

Similarly, Maithili pandit from Bardibas-2, Mahesh Kumar Jha, viewed Poornima tithi still remains for today.

Bachchhulal Mahato from Pashupatinagar of Bardibas-9, said, "Although Tuesday is regarded a good day for initiation of any work, why to share happiness and embrace each other with merriment on Tuesday?" With this, he suggests it is better to observe Hori tomorrow.

Jaleshwor, Ramgopalpur and Balbas area in Mahottari are preparing to celebrate the Hori festival on Wednesday.

So far, the Hori is observed in a peaceful manner this year.

All eight district administrations in Madhes Province have appealed to all to not throw water-fill balloon, lola, but exchange greetings in a peaceful and harmonious manner.

Source: National News Agency Nepal