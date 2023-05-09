General

The High Court today scrapped a petition of former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akter, challenging a Chattogram court's order, framing charges against him in a case lodged over his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

"Rejected as being not pressed," said the High Court bench of Justice S M Kuddus Zaman and Justice Shahed Nuruddin.

Concerned lawyers said because of today's order, now there is no legal bar in continuing the case proceedings against Babul. Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for Babul, while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi stood for the state.

Chattogram 3rd Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Jasim Uddin on March 13, 2023, framed charges against seven including Mitu's husband Babul Akter in the sensational murder case. The other accused in the case are- Motaleb Miah alias Wasim, Anwar Hossain, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, Shahjahan Miah, Kamrul Islam Shikder Musa and Khairul Islam.

Babul after that filed the petition with the High Court, challenging the legality of Chattogram court's indictment order.

Police Bureau of Investigation on September 13, 2021, filed charge-sheet against the seven. The court on October 10, 2021, accepted it.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha