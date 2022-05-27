Key Issues

Chairperson of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Rajendra Lingden, has commented that the government's policy and programmes have not touched the people's sentiment.

Putting forth his views on government's policy and programmes for the coming fiscal year 2022/23 in today's meeting of the House of Representatives, he shared that the policy and programmes had not addressed the issues of youths who are forced to go overseas for employment.

Similarly, Surendra Karki of CPN (Maoist Centre) urged the government to pay attention in improvement of educational, health and agriculture sectors. He said that it was necessary to increase investment in agriculture sector, complaining that though the policy and programmes incorporated all issues, no priority waqs set.

Purna Kumari Subedi expressed the belief that there would be arrangement of concessional loan in agriculture and budget for easy and smooth supply of chemical fertilizer.

Other lawmakers—Amrita Thapa, Devendra Raj Kandel, Rajendra Mahato, Lalbabu Pandit, Bharat Kumar Sah, Naradmuni Rana, Man Bahadur Bishwokarma, and Binda Pandey, among others put forth their views on the policy and programmes.

Similarly, President of Development and Technology Committee, Kalyani Khadka presented Committee's annual report-2078 in the meeting.

The HoR will meet next at 11:00 Saturday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal