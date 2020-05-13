Science & Technology

The Education and Human Resource Development Centre has brought into use a mobile application called ‘Ramailo Mobile App’ to help students continue with the education. The app available in Google playstore includes 56 interesting stories and poems published by the Curriculum Development Centre.

It is meant for students from Grade one to three. Developed with support of USAID, the application can be used in an android-based mobile phone. It also includes various message-oriented radio message and radio programmes in Nepali and ten other local languages.

All the community school teachers and guardians in the districts have been familiarized with the procedure of using the mobile app, said the Centre Director Madhav Prasad Dahal.

Source: National News Agency