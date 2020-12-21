education, Science & Technology

People’s mobility has been slightly eased through Baitadi’s Jhulaghat checkpoint which shares the border with India.

Earlier, the Nepal government had decided to shut the operation of international border points until December 15 in view of the possible transmission of coronavirus. People’s mobility via the border checkpoint has been relaxed with no decision to prolong the shutdown.

Baitadi’s Assistant Chief District Officer Lokendra Singh Negi shared that mobility of the people via border has been easily permitted for emergency works.

“The mobility has been eased on the consensus between the Baitadi district administration office and India’s deputy district officer of Pithauragadh”, he said. “Permission has been granted for individual with emergency works besides patients, Indian employees and employees of Indian Army to move through the border”.

However, the Indian side has not allowed the mobility of people seeking for jobs in India right at the moment. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal