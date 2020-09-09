education, Science & Technology

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MoCIT) has appealed with all the mass media across the country to disseminate and broadcast programmes that raises public consciousness on the Constitution Day.

The Constitution Day is observed every year on 3rd of Asoj in the lunar calendar to commemorate the promulgation of the Constitution of Nepal in 2015 through the Constituent Assembly.

The meeting of the sub-committee formed to observe the Constitution Day here today drew the attention of the state-owned media outlets as well as the community and private media across the country to focus on the issues surrounding the national charter of the country as they publish/broadcast their news.

As the Day is at hand, the Ministry’s sub-committee also asked the only state-run news agency in the country, Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) to produce news and feature stories on the Constitution Day and National Day and to provide to other media.

The media have been urged to carry the news and stories that make people aware of the features of the constitution as well as the achievements it ensured and educate people about the importance of the Day.

On the occasion, the Nepal Telecommunications Authority has been tasked to send all the subscribers of the Nepal Telecom, the state-owned telecommunication service provider, a SMS with a message ‘Let’s celebrate the Constitution Day with fanfare. Let’s unfurl the national flag at home”.

Furthermore, publicity drive would be launched for which the display boards would display the congratulatory messages from the Head of the State and Head of the Government.

The mass media have been requested to urge people to waive with the national flag at home, to broadcast public awareness songs and run Live Telecast of the main event to be organized on that day observing precaution against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal