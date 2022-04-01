General

A model housing has been handed over to poor and homeless families at Sainamaina municipality of Rupandehi.

The municipality on Thursday handed over the model settlement by selecting poor homeless families residing at Sainamaina municipality since long.

The municipality had constructed a model settlement at the bank of Kanchan rivulet of ward no 11, saying the families might be displaces while constructing ring road. Tarai-Madhes Prosperity Programme contributed 70 per cent investment and 30 per cent by the municipality to construct the settlement. Each house in the model settlement house has three rooms and a toilet.

Engineer at the Municipality, Arun Khanal, said that the settlement was constructed at a cost of Rs 18.6 million. Out of 10 houses constructed by the municipality, nine houses were handed over on Thursday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal