General

The Sirijungha rural municipality is to conduct the 'model village assembly' programme for leadership development in the rural municipality. The programme has been targeted on the youths affiliated to active political parties.

The programme has been organized with the objective of developing efficient local leadership while also preserving the constitutional gains, according to rural municipality chair Tikaram Gurung. The programme will come into effect from the new fiscal year, according to the policy and programmes of the rural municipality made public here on Thursday.

The youths will be oriented about the function, duties and rights of people's representatives in the local level, executive, ward committee as provided in the Constitution. The programme is expected to help maintain good governance while promoting rule of law in the society and country, added Gurung.

As bad leadership will invite irregularities to the society and have an overall negative impact, good leadership is the foundation for development, Gurung said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal