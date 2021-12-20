Health & Safety, medical

The Health Service Office Humla has dispatched over 3,500 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for five rural municipalities here on Sunday.

Though the Ministry of Health and Population has started administering inoculation service targeting 12-17 year old children across the country since Sunday, Jumla is making preparation for the same from today onward.

The Health Service Office has sent 3,530 doses of Moderna vaccines for children in Kharpunath, Tajkot, Namkha and Adanchuli rural municipality of the district. Vaccine service will be administered from today onward, shared Man Bahadur Rokaya of the office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal